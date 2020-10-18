Ondo 2020: Consolidate on your developmental strides, Lanlehin counsels Akeredolu

…Cautions Makinde against overrating himself

Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State, Senator Olufemi Lanlehin (Solan), on Saturday congratulated the Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN) on his second term victory, urging him to consolidate on the developmental strides that earned him the October 10, 2020 re-election triumph.

According to Lanlehin, Akeredolu: “Had gracefully endured a torrid, hectic and charged campaign, like the gentleman and refined politician that he is”, while enjoining opposition parties in Ondo State not to look in the direction of the PDP ahead of the election when it became evident the umbrella party badly needed a coalition, reminiscent of the Makinde example, to coast home to victory.

While congratulating Governor Akeredolu, the APC and the good people of Ondo State, Lanlehin urged the Ondo governor to utilize the fresh opportunity which earned him the monicker “Talk and Do”, despite the plethora of hurdles mounted his way, within and without.

Lanlehin, thereafter used the window of felicitation to caution the Oyo State Governor, Engr Seyi Makinde, against overrating himself politically, saying that: “Engr. Makinde’s larger- than-life disposition and deployment of enormous political arsenal in the just-concluded Ondo poll is clearly uncalled for, and amounts to overstretching one’s luck, despite his limited political experience, public service pedigree and personal integrity.”

