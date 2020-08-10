Ondo 2020: Deputy Gov dumps PDP, cleared to fly ZLP’s flag

Ondo 2020: Deputy Gov dumps PDP, cleared to run on ZLP’s platform

The Deputy Governor of Ondo State Agboola Ajayi has officially resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and is set to join the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) after the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party cleared him to contest the October governorship election on its platform.

Ajayi had resigned from the All Progressives Congress (APC) in June and joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) where he contested the party’s primaries in July, but failed to clinch the ticket.

He met former governor Olusegun Mimiko and got into talks of running on ZLP’s platform.

His application was sent to the NEC of the party, which met last weekend and approved his application.

Ondo State Chairman of the ZLP, Mr. Joseph Akinlaja, confirmed the clearance of Ajayi.

He said Ajayi would formally join the ZLP tomorrow.

Akinlaja said the ZLP was poised to win the governorship poll in October.

Like this: Like Loading...