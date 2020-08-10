Politics

Ondo 2020: Deputy Gov dumps PDP, cleared to fly ZLP’s flag

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

Ondo 2020: Deputy Gov dumps PDP, cleared to run on ZLP’s platform

The Deputy Governor of Ondo State Agboola Ajayi has officially resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and is set to join the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) after the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party cleared him to contest the October governorship election on its platform.
Ajayi had resigned from the All Progressives Congress (APC) in June and joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) where he contested the party’s primaries in July, but failed to clinch the ticket.
He met former governor Olusegun Mimiko and got into talks of running on ZLP’s platform.
His application was sent to the NEC of the party, which met last weekend and approved his application.
Ondo State Chairman of the ZLP, Mr. Joseph Akinlaja, confirmed the clearance of Ajayi.
He said Ajayi would formally join the ZLP tomorrow.
Akinlaja said the ZLP was poised to win the governorship poll in October.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Politics

NSITF: Reps, minister on collision course

Posted on Author PHILIP NYAM reports

  PHILIP NYAM reports on how the House of Representatives picked holes in the recent suspension of some top management staff of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF)   Allegations of corruption at the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) have become a recurrent decimal like that of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC). […]
Politics

Ondo’s future depends on your choice, Olafeso tells delegates

Posted on Author Biyi Adegoroye

Former National Vice Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and frontline contender for the party’s governorship ticket in Ondo State, Dr. Eddy Olafeso has told delegates in the oncoming party primaries that the future of the state rests on their shoulders. In a message to the delegates ahead of the party primaries slated for […]
Politics

Obiano, other govs must refund LGs’ funds, say Arthur Eze, APC elders

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Anambra-born oil magnate, Prince Arthur Eze has vowed to ensure that every kobo belonging to the 21 councils of the state allegedly currently being usurped and misused by handpicked minions of the state governor shall be refunded at the appropriate time.   This was coming on the day a group of cerebral technocrats and top […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: