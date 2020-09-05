News

Ondo 2020 guber: Makinde meets Oyinlola, Jegede, Ologbondiyan, ors in Ibadan on winning strategy

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan Comment(0)

As Ondo State Governorship election is fast approaching, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State Saturday met with PDP National Campaign Council for Ondo State Governorship Election 2020 in Ibadan, the State capital to strategize and place PDP in order ahead of the poll.

 Sunday Telegraph’s investigation revealed the Party’s Candidate  in the election, Eyitayo Jegede, former Governor of Osun State Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, National Organising Secretary, Retired Col Austin Akobundu, National Publicity Secretary Kola Ologbondiyan were among the dignitaries Governor Makinde received  at the Government House, Agodi, Ibadan.

 Makinde said the meeting became necessary so as to map out strategies and put PDP in good position so as to ensure victory for the party in the Ondo gubernatorial election, stressing that with the support of the people of Ondo state, “PDP is coming back to govern the state”.

The National Organising Secretary, Retired Colonel Akobundu said the PDP was set to take the mantle of leadership from the All Progressives Congress come October. He noted that the national campaign council for Ondo State election was working assiduously to take over Alagbaka Government House through the overwhelming support of the people of Ondo State.

In his remarks, Jegede, said people of Ondo State will experience new lease of life if he is given the mandate to serve, come October this year. He promised to address the challenges facing the agricultural sector while reducing high cost of tuition fees.

 He said health care will be brought down by his administration for the overall development of Ondo State.

