Ondo 2020: How we’ll check vote-buying, violence, by INEC

…as 40 parties root for Akeredolu’s reelection

Ahead of October 10 governorship election in Ondo State, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yesterday assured electorate that the commission was committed towards eradicating do-or-die politics within the political space. According to the commission, vote-buying menace as well as the high level of apathy associated with the electoral process would be tackled in order to ensure a seamless process. The state Resident Electoral Commissioner, Mr. Rufus Akeju stated this at the opening ceremony of a three-day advocacy and voter-education training for some youths in the state.

The programme was organised by the National Democratic Institute in collaboration with the Pace-Setter for Development of Rural Communities Initiative. While emphasizing that INEC was adequately ready to conduct free and fair election that would devoid of any form of malpractice, Akeju urged youths in the state not to allow themselves to be used by politicians for the thuggery and violence before, during and after the election.

He said: “I want to assure you that the INEC is more than ever before committed to the conduct of free, fair, credible, conclusive and acceptable election in Ondo State come Saturday, October 10, 2020 in line with international best practices. “Furthermore, the commission is working very hard towards eradicating the do-ordie attitude, vote-buying menace as well as the high level of apathy associated with the electoral process.” Meanwhile, no fewer than 40 deregistered parties under the auspices of Emerging Political Platform (EPP) yesterday declared support for Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu ahead of the forthcoming governorship poll in the state.

The group being led by Prince Biyi Poroye with members across unit, ward and local government levels across the state levels made the move at a seminar tagged “Voters Cultivation For Election Success” held in Akure, the state capital. Poroye, who was the state factional Chairman of the PDP during the Ahmed Makarfi and Ali Sheriff leadership tussle, said they were the original third-force that worked to unseat Akeredolu before joining the APC. Poroye said: “Before resolving to join APC, we the 43 deregistered political parties have taken our time to access other candidates contesting against Governor Akeredolu and after our thorough research, Akeredolu remains the best among them. “We are orphans, we need a father to father us, and Akeredolu has shown to us that APC remains the best platform that can lead our followers to the promise land.”

Like this: Like Loading...