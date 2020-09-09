Ondo 2020: I’ll defeat Akeredolu, Jegede – Ajayi

O Ahead of October 10 governorship election in the state, the Ondo State Deputy Governor and governorship candidate of theZenithLabour Party (ZLP), Hon. AlfredAgboolaAjayiyesterday said he would emerge victorious at the election. Specifically, Ajayi said that he would defeat both candidates of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Eyitayo Jegede and the All Progressives Congress (APC), Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

According to him, the ruling APC had failed the people of the state with lackluster performance of Akeredolu even as the PDP had no structure to win election in the state.

Ajayi, who spoke yesterday while receiving former PDP members in Okitipupa Local Government led by a former governorship aspirant, Mr. Banji Okunomo and a former chairman of the local government, Mr. Solomon Bitire into ZLP said voters would punish PDP in the October election for breaching the zoning arrangement in the state.

Besides, he said the people of the state had rejected Akeredoluwhohadpersonalized governance as his achievements in the last three-andhalf years had fallen short of people’s expectations.

In Akure South where Ajayi received some former APC members led by the party’s secretary, Mr. Adewale Momoh Akure OAhead of October 10 governorship election in the state, the Ondo State Deputy Governor and governorship candidate of theZenithLabour Party (ZLP), Hon. AlfredAgboolaAjayiyesterday said he would emerge victorious at the election.

Specifically, Ajayi said that he would defeat both candidates of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Eyitayo Jegede and the All Progressives Congress (APC), Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

According to him, the ruling APC had failed the people of the state with lackluster performance of Akeredolu even as the PDP had no structure to win election in the state.

Ajayi, who spoke yesterday while receiving former PDP members in Okitipupa Local Government led by a former governorship aspirant, Mr. Banji Okunomo and a former chairman of the local government, Mr. Solomon Bitire into ZLP said voters would punish PDP in the October election for breaching the zoning arrangement in the state.

Besides, he said the people of the state had rejected Akeredoluwhohadpersonalized governance as his achievements in the last three-andhalf years had fallen short of people’s expectations. In Akure South where Ajayi received some former APC members led by the party’s secretary, Mr.

Like this: Like Loading...