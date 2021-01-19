Politics

Ondo 2020: INEC, Jegede faceoff over APC’s sponsorship of Akeredolu

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo, Comment(0)

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the October 10, 2020 election, Mr Eyitayo Jegede (SAN) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Tuesday tussled over the sponsorship of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the election.
Akeredolu was declared by INEC as the winner of the election.
However, Jegede said the nomination of Akeredolu for the election was illegal and that the result declared by INEC was fraught with irregularities.
Jegede, who had earlier given his statement on oath and led in evidence by his Counsel, Mr Onyeakachi Ikpeazu (SAN), was cross examined by lawyers to Akeredolu, APC and INEC, Chief Lateef Fathemi, Mr Akin Olujimi and Charles Edosanmiwan.
Jegede said the sponsorship of Akeredolu by APC contravened the 1999 constitution of Nigeria as amended.
He insisted that nomination of Akeredolu through Mai Mala Buni, the Yobe State governor was against the law of the land. He asked the Tribunal to set aside the declaration of Akeredolu as the winner of the election.
But the INEC Director of Operations, Mr Tope Aina, who gave evidence on behalf of the Commission, said there was nothing wrong with the sponsorship of Akeredolu by the APC for the election.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Politics

Govt sponsoring crisis in Cross River APC – Ochala

Posted on Author Clement James

Sir John Ochala is a factional chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Cross River State. In this interview, he explains why the crisis in the party has lingered and what stakeholders are doing to harmonize the two factions. Clement James reports The APC in Cross River State has been in crisis over its […]
Politics

Fuel price hike: National Assembly’s silence disappointing –Hon. Ogene

Posted on Author PHILIP NYAM

  In this interview, Hon. Victor Afam Ogene, former Deputy Chairman, Media & Public Affairs Committee in the House of Representatives and currently, Chairman, Network for Best Practice and Integrity in Leadership (NEBPRIL), a nongovernmental organisation, speaks with PHILIP NYAM on the current hike in prices of petroleum products and the National Assembly’s response, CAMA […]
Politics

Nigeria in 1960 and 2020 at a glance

Posted on Author Our Reporters

As Nigeria marks her 60th anniversary today, Founder and Chancellor of Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti, Aare Afe Babalola, contrasts the indices of development and growth in the country between 1960 and 2020 Poverty 1960: Nil – Per Lord Macaulay, 2nd February, 1835 “I have travelled across the length and breadth of Africa and I have […]

