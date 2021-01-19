Ondo 2020: INEC, Jegede faceoff over APC’s sponsorship of Akeredolu

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the October 10, 2020 election, Mr Eyitayo Jegede (SAN) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Tuesday tussled over the sponsorship of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the election.

Akeredolu was declared by INEC as the winner of the election.

However, Jegede said the nomination of Akeredolu for the election was illegal and that the result declared by INEC was fraught with irregularities.

Jegede, who had earlier given his statement on oath and led in evidence by his Counsel, Mr Onyeakachi Ikpeazu (SAN), was cross examined by lawyers to Akeredolu, APC and INEC, Chief Lateef Fathemi, Mr Akin Olujimi and Charles Edosanmiwan.

Jegede said the sponsorship of Akeredolu by APC contravened the 1999 constitution of Nigeria as amended.

He insisted that nomination of Akeredolu through Mai Mala Buni, the Yobe State governor was against the law of the land. He asked the Tribunal to set aside the declaration of Akeredolu as the winner of the election.

But the INEC Director of Operations, Mr Tope Aina, who gave evidence on behalf of the Commission, said there was nothing wrong with the sponsorship of Akeredolu by the APC for the election.

Like this: Like Loading...