Ondo 2020: Jegede emerges PDP standard bearer, defeats Ajayi, six others

Adewale Momoh,  Akure

Eyitayo Jegede (SAN) has emerged the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who will be flying the party’s flag in the October 10, 2020 governorship election in Ondo State.
Jegede defeated the embattled Deputy Governor of the state, Agboola Ajayi and six other aspirants who participated in the exercise which took place at the Dome, Akure, the state capital.
Out of the 2111 delegates, who voted during the primaries which lasted about eight hours, Jegede, who was the standard bearer of the party in 2016, polled 888 votes to emerge the winner while his closest rival, Ajayi scored 667.
With the outcome of the primaries, Jegede will slug it out with Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu who won the APC primaries on Monday in the governorship election.
Jegede, a former Attorney General in the state was announced as the winner of the primaries by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwanyi of Enugu State, who is also the Chairman of the Governorship Primary Election Committee.
Eddy Olafeso, who was the Chairman of the PDP, South West, came third in the contest with 175 votes while Bode Ayorinde polled 95 with Banji Okunomo scoring 90.
Senator Boluwaji Kunlere polled 33 votes and Godday Erewa, 14 votes.
Voting by the 2111 delegates from the 18 local government areas of the states ended around 8:00 pm as the exercise began around 4:00 while sorting of the ballots started at 9:30 pm and ended at 11:17 pm with counting of the votes ending at 12:20 am on Thursday.

