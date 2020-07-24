Ondo 2020: Jegede optimistic of victory, says APC’ll be crushed in October

With his victory as the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during the party’s primaries in Ondo State on Wednesday, Eyitayo Jegede (SAN) has said that his victory at party’s primaries was a quit notice and an end to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state. Specifically, Jegede said the ruling APC would be sacked on October 10, 2020 when electorate would elect their governor at the poll. According to Jegede, who secured 888 votes in a keenly contested shadow election, stated that PDP would put an end to the APC’s political leadership in the state.

Jegede, who stated this after his victory during the shadow election said with the support of the party as well as that of the seven co-aspirants, the sack of APC from the state would be achievable. He said: “By the support of the people of the state, party members and the assistance of co-aspirants

we will take over government of Ondo State come October 2020. “I dedicate this victory to the people of Ondo State and my co-aspirants, who have shown great spirit of sportsmanship.” Meanwhile, a former Vice-Chairman of the party (South West), Eddy Olafeso yesterday urged him to emulate laudable strides of the state’s ex-governors.

Olafeso said: “I pray that the flag bearer, Barr Eyitayo Jegede, SAN will be able to encapsulate our dream. Our desire is to raise economic programme that can usher in prosperity to our people. “He must take a look at our educational sector, look at the health programme left behind by Dr. Olusegun Mimiko. “We must bring back the glorious times of Papa Ajasin, Papa Adefarati, Olusegun Agagu and Olusegun Mimiko if we are to continue to move on in this state.”

