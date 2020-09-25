Ondo 2020: Jegede vows to resusitate education sector

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the forthcoming governorship election in Ondo State, Eyitayo Jegede, has vowed to reposition education sector in the state, if elected on October 10. Jegede gave the assurance yesterday during a campaign tour to Daada community in Igbatoro axis of Akure North Local Government Area of the state, where it was discovered that the only primary school in the community has only two teachers. The PDP candidate described as absurd, the posting of only two teachers to a school as he promised to sanitise the state’s education system, once elected governor. Jegede said: “For instance, we have assured all parents that the exorbitant tuition fees introduced to Ondo State higher institutions would be reversed.

“Apart from that, we will bring great improvement to schools’ infrastructure and also ensure quality education.” Jegede also promised to assist rural farmers with farm inputs and the women, with soft loans to boost their trade. “As for the bad road, it is a priority that it should be fixed, as it would ease the movement of farm products to the urban communities,” he assured.

Addressing the party’s governorship candidate, leader of the community, Chief Patrick Ojo, appealed to Jegede to rescue the community over the development. “This is the situation in most rural communities of Ondo State, where the present government only assigned two teachers to a school. “In the first place, there is no way the two teachers can cope with the stress of the job.

