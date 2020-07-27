Politics

Ondo 2020: Jegede’s emergence exposes cracks in PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja Comment(0)

There are indications that all is not well in Ondo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) since the emergence of Eyitayo Jegede (SAN) as the party’s candidate on July 22.

 

This indication emerged on Monday at the presentation of certificate of return to the candidate by the PDP leadership. None of the aspirants who contested against him except Godday Erewa, accompanied him to the presentation ceremony.

 

Also, most PDP National Working Committee (NWC) including the Deputy National Chairman (South) Elder Yomi Akinwonmi, who is from the same zone with the candidate, were absent at the presentation ceremony.

 

The certificate was presented to him by the National Secretary, Senator Ibrahim Tsauri. No reason was given for the absence of the other NWC members.
Jegede was PDP candidate in 2016. He is from the same Ondo Central with former Governor Olusegun Mimiko.
There had been strong case for the party to pick its candidate from Ondo South. Jegede is the only aspirant from Ondo Central whereas six other aspirants came from Ondo South.
Jegede, who spoke after the presentation of the certificate, said he holds the flag on behalf of PDP and the people of Ondo State.

 

He noted that at a meeting before the primary, the aspirants agreed to support whoever that wins, adding that there was no no victor and no vanquished “because we need all hands to be on deck to unseat Rotimi Akeredolu from the governorship seat of Ondo State.

 

“Our people are tired of the poverty inflicted on them by the present administration and the positive change that we are looking at will be coming our way soon.”

