Ondo 2020: No one will be sidelined any more in my govt – Akeredolu

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh,

As the October 10 governorship election in Ondo State gradually draws near, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has assured the people of the state that his government will henceforth be an all-inclusive one.
Akeredolu, who is seeking reelection under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), stated this in Okitipupa, headquarters of Okitipupa Local Government Area of the state when one of the frontline aspirants of the party, Chief Olusola Oke handed over his structures to Akeredolu.
According to Akeredolu, APC members should not be scared of the magnitude of people trooping into APC as well as into his camp stressing that everyone will be accommodated.
Addressing the teeming supporters of Oke, who thronged the venue of the event from the 18 local government areas of the state, the governor said: “We’re all out to work for the victory of our party at the October 10 polls.
“This time around, we’ll do it together with rewards. Nobody will be pushed back. We’re one now. The task ahead is for all of us to do. Our victory is paramount. We can’t afford to lose the election.
“Don’t be scared that people are trooping into our party, there’s enough space available, bring in more people to join the vehicle of salvation.”
While disclosing the reason behind his support for Akeredolu’s reelection bid, Oke, who came second during the July 20 governorship primaries of the APC, said the move was necessitated by the governor’s genuine love for Southern Senatorial district of the state.
The APC stalwart, who assured that come October 10, the people will vote enormously for Akeredolu, added that no one outside the southern senatorial district will choose a governor for them when it is the district’s turn.

