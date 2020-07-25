Ondo 2020: Olafeso congratulates Jegede, charges PDP on equity, fairness

Immediate past National Vice Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the South-West and a gubernatorial aspirant in the Ondo State governorship primaries, Dr. Eddy Olafeso has congratulated winner of the primaries, Barr. Eyitayo Jegede.

Olafeso, who polled 175 votes behind Hon. Agboola Ajayi’s 657 and the eventual winner, Jegede scored 888, expressed his commitment to the PDP even as he prayed that Jegede would meet the hopes and yearnings of the people of the state for sustainable economic policies and better life.

He, however, stated that in view of the fact that the future of the state is in limbo, the party “must enshrine integrity, character and intellectual capacity to create a vision for our people,” adding that for him “that’s very important and we must not do anything to lose focus. We must ensure we engage our people.

“Our party must continue to embrace equity and fairness in every decision we take. I want us to know that acquiring power for nothing is the most dangerous thing anybody can do and it destroys society. That to me is unforgivable.”

Olafeso also congratulated the Enugu State Governor, Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and his counterpart in Adamawa State, Hon. Umaru Fintiri and other members of the Primary Election Committee for the success of the primaries.

He said as a democrat: “We participated in the primary election in our bid to contribute our quota to the development of the state. Over a year ago, we started this process of talking to our people. We’ve been to the 18 local governments and the 203 wards across the state. We interfaced with our people and we’ve seen the kind of misery and poverty our people live in.”

Olafeso, who commended all members of his campaign organisation, especially its chairman, Hon. Dayo Akinsoyinu, assisted by Rt. Hon. Jumoke Akindele, who he said performed wonderfully, added that though the result of the primaries might have downplayed the enormous work done by his team he was sure that “we will keep it up and ensure that our party wins the coming election.”

He commended his sponsors for believing in his dream for a better Ondo State and called the team to stay together, “continue as friends in order to be able to do what we can for humanity as he decided to dedicate the rest of my life to serving the society in whatever way we can.”

