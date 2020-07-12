Politics

Ondo 2020: Olafeso remains aspirant to beat – Akinsoyinu

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

The Director General of the Eddy Olafeso Campaign Organisation and record member of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Hon. Ifedayo Akinsoyinu has assured supporters and delegates that former South West Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and a leading gubernatorial aspirant in Ondo State, Dr. Eddy Olafeso remains the aspirant to beat at the July 22 primary of the party.
Akinsoyinu spoke in an address to delegates and leaders of the Party personally signed by him.

“Happenings recently, in our polity in Ondo State P. D.P., have shown clearly that Dr. Eddy Olafeso has been at the epicenter of both open discussions and whispers. All of these point in one direction: Eddy Olafeso remains the main issue in this governorship contest,” he said.

 

While asking delegates and supporters to disregard fake news contents of loss of key supporters, he said: “While some keep making superficial and shallow extrapolations, based on spurious assumptions, Dr. Eddy Olafeso, is digging in and refuses to be distracted.”
Assuring party faithfuls of the commitment of Olafeso to the cause, the Ondo-born four-time member of the Ondo State House of Assembly said: “He (Olafeso) has only one goal, and that is, clinching the gubernatorial ticket of our great party, for the benefit of the masses.”

 

While using the medium to address supporters, he asked them to do independent analysis of the contest and will observe Eddy Olafeso is truly the candidate to beat.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Politics

APC crying wolf, making Atiku excuse for their failure, says Kalu

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

APC crying wolf, making Atiku excuse for their failure, says Kalu The National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party Youth Alliance, (PDPYA), Chief Emeka Kalu, has slammed the All Progressives Congress (APC) for calling for the investigation of Alhaji Abubakar Atiku, Senator Bukola Saraki and other PDP stalwarts following the extradition and prosecution of […]
Politics

Nigeria sliding into anarchy under Buhari, says Agoro

Posted on Author Temitiope Ogunbanke

Worried by the present state of the nation, a former presidential candidate of the National Action Council (NAC), Dr. Olapade Agoro, has called on eminent Nigerians to find solutions to the insecurity challenges and other burning issues in the country. Agoro in a statement said Nigeria is sliding into danger zone of anarchy under President […]
Politics

Anambra 2021: Ekwunife’s eyes on PDP ticket

Posted on Author OKEY MADUFORO

OKEY MADUFORO reports on the bid for the governorship ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the 2021 election in Anambra State by the senator representing Anambra Central at the National Assembly, Uche Ekwunife There is no doubt that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Anambra State led by Chief Ndubuisi Nnobu is […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: