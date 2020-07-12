Ondo 2020: Olafeso remains aspirant to beat – Akinsoyinu

The Director General of the Eddy Olafeso Campaign Organisation and record member of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Hon. Ifedayo Akinsoyinu has assured supporters and delegates that former South West Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and a leading gubernatorial aspirant in Ondo State, Dr. Eddy Olafeso remains the aspirant to beat at the July 22 primary of the party.

Akinsoyinu spoke in an address to delegates and leaders of the Party personally signed by him.

“Happenings recently, in our polity in Ondo State P. D.P., have shown clearly that Dr. Eddy Olafeso has been at the epicenter of both open discussions and whispers. All of these point in one direction: Eddy Olafeso remains the main issue in this governorship contest,” he said.

While asking delegates and supporters to disregard fake news contents of loss of key supporters, he said: “While some keep making superficial and shallow extrapolations, based on spurious assumptions, Dr. Eddy Olafeso, is digging in and refuses to be distracted.”

Assuring party faithfuls of the commitment of Olafeso to the cause, the Ondo-born four-time member of the Ondo State House of Assembly said: “He (Olafeso) has only one goal, and that is, clinching the gubernatorial ticket of our great party, for the benefit of the masses.”

While using the medium to address supporters, he asked them to do independent analysis of the contest and will observe Eddy Olafeso is truly the candidate to beat.

