Ondo 2020: Over 40 deregistered parties declare support for Akeredolu

As the forthcoming governorship polls in Ondo State gather momentum, 42 deregistered political parties in Ondo State, under the auspices of Emerging Political Platform (EPP), Tuesday collapsed their structures into the All Progressives Congress (APC).
The group, led by Prince Biyi Poroye also declared their supports for the re-election of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.
EPP, with members across unit, ward and local government levels across the state made the move at a seminar tagged “Voters Cultivation For Election Success,” which held in Akure, the state capital.
Poroye, who was the factional Chairman of the PDP inbthe state during the Ahmed Makarfi and Ali Sheriff leadership tussle, said they were the original third force that worked to unseat Akeredolu before joining the APC.
While describing his members as committed followers, Poroye said the group have vowed to mobilise and deliver over 100,000 votes for Akeredolu in the October 10, 2020 governorship poll.
Commending the EPP members for the move, Akeredolu described the group as an important cell that is needed in the APC.
Akeredolu stated that he is aware of the potentials in the EPP, and assured that the group would be engaged before and during the election.
“We have accepted you wholeheartedly. We are now one in APC. Poroye and his group will be useful to us because we know your capabilities.
“Although EPP has joined APC, but the group remains a cell that must not be destroyed. This is an important cell that we need in the APC and there must be a way to maintain this cell,” Akeredolu stated.
The APC state Chairman, Adetimehin, lauded the decision of the EPP to collapse their structure into the APC, assuring them that they would never regret their action.

