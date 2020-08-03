Ondo 2020: PDP pressures Jegede to accept Ajayi as running mate

Following moves by Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Hon. Agboola Ajayi to dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), indications yesterday emerged at the week- end that the National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP may likely impose Ajayi as running mate of the party’s governorship candidate, Eyitayo Jegede (SAN) for the October 10 2020 poll.

The calculation, according to sources in the PDP was part of the moves by some concerned members of the NWC to halt Ajayi’s defection to the ZLP. After the PDP governorship primaries held on July 22, 2020 where the estranged deputy governor lost to Jegede, feelers had it that Ajayi may likely get the ZLP’s ticket to contest the poll following his meeting with leaders of the party.

In the just concluded PDP governorship primary, Ajayi, who dumped the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for PDP late June this year, was the first runner up with 657 votes while Jegede, who emerged winner got 888 votes.

However, it was gathered that some PDP bigwigs in Abuja began the move of imposing Ajayi as running mate after they uncovered plot of a few of their colleagues to sponsor the embattled deputy governor on another political platform.

It was also learnt that the political stalwarts had already met with PDP NWC led by Mr. Uche Secondus on the need to prevail on Jegede to accept Ajayi’s choice so that the PDP camp in the state would not be depleted before the October poll.

A PDP leader in the state, who preferred anonymity, said “Jegede may not have the choice than to accept Ajayi as running mate. We can’t afford to go into the poll with a divided house.

“APC members in the state are on daily basis uniting. Governor Akeredolu was in Lagos recently to introduce his running mate, Lucky Aiyedatiwa to one of his erstwhile political antagonists, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu.

Like this: Like Loading...