Ondo 2020: PDP’s death cry not new to me – Jimoh Ibrahim

Billionaire business man, Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim has sounded a death knell on the chances of the Peoples Democratic party (PDP) in the forthcoming Governorship election in Ondo State.

The Ondo guber poll is slated for October 10 and ahead of the election, the Harvard-trained Business Administrator and Finance expert is been celebrated officially for joining the All Progressives Congress, (APC) in Ondo State at a huge political event at Igbotako his country home.

Barr. Jimoh Ibrahim in a chat with the press on the sideline of the event that marked his official defection from PDP to APC, expressed his pity for the dwindling fortune of PDP in the State, describing the party as one which has never shown seriousness about winning the governorship seat in Ondo State.

He noted that the hue and cry of PDP in Ondo State is synonymous with the death gasps of a dying man who is at the end of his tethers, therefore the party deserves empathy of all well meaning Ondo State people, stressing that most definitely, the coffin of PDP will be nailed on October 10 in Ondo State.

“PDP’s cry to death is not new to me,” Ibrahim said excitedly. “As far as PDP is concerned in the Sunshine State, it is a dead party! The expected date of its burial is October 10, 2020. Unfortunately, the dying party has no successor, so chances are it will die a natural death in Ondo State unsung.”

Expressing confidence in the superlative victory of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu in the October poll, Jimoh Ibrahim said, PDP will come a distant third at the poll.

He said since PDP had crashed at the poll in 2016, the woeful party had lost its election operational data and ever since, the party had behaved like it is marooned in a political wilderness, quick always to make political mistakes that make them appear not cut out for political leadership in Ondo State.

“Take for instance, in the last primary of the party, a serving governor from another state brought a hundred million cash to support one of the aspirants, otherwise, the party may not even have had a candidate.”

While announcing his defection to APC, Barr. Ibrahim donated 51 Kia picanto utility vehicles and campaign materials running into hundred of millions to support Akeredolu’s second term bid.

Barrister Jimoh Ibrahim equally commended the supportive role of the Ondo State first Lady and wife of the Governor, Arabinrin Betty Anyanwu Akeredolu, describing her as a companion whose productive and welfarist programmes have rubbed off positively on her husband’s administration.

Ibrahim noted that Governor Akeredolu should be grateful for having such an incredible wife and First Lady.

