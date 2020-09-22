Metro & Crime

Ondo 2020: Seven suspected political thugs land in prison over unlawful firearms

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh, Akure Comment(0)

A Magistrate Court sitting in Akure on Tuesday remanded seven suspected political thugs for being in possession of unlawful firearms

 

The suspects were said to have been apprehended by security agents on Ikaro Road, Ifon headquarters of Ose Local Government Area on September 19, 2020 while allegedly parading the town with a branded campaign vehicle.

 

According to the Director of Public Prosecution, Grace Olowoporoku, the suspects were caught with locally made single and double barrel guns.

 

The suspects were also accused of being in possession seven live cartridges and thereby committed an offense of felony contrary to and punishable under section 3 (1) of the robbery and firearms (Special Provisions) Act Cap R11 Vol. 14 Law of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.

 

The DPP therefore tendered an application praying the court to remand the suspects in the custody of the Nigeria Correctional Service Centre, Olokuta Akure since it lacks jurisdiction to entertain the case.

 

The residing Magistrate, Tope Aladejana ordered the seven suspects to be remanded in prison to enable the police conclude it investigations on the crime.

