Ondo 2020: Tension as Yahaya Bello heads APC’s shadow poll’s committee

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh and Johnchuks Onuanyim Comment(0)

Following inauguration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Governorship Primary Election Committee ahead of the party’s primaries in Ondo State on July 20, the camp of the aspirants under the aegis of Unity Forum in the state have been thrown into confusion.

The confusion and tension was being predicated upon by the appointment of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu’s ally and Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello as Chairman of the committee. Yahaya Bello will on Monday next week superintend over the primaries. The aspirants had for over a week, mounted pressure on the Governor Mai Mala Buniled National Caretaker Committee to opt for direct mode of primary even as they insisted on having input on the list of those to organise the primaries. Reacting to the development, an aspirant who preferred anonymity confided disclosed that the choice of Bello as head of the panel was not good for those who are opposed to the return of Governor Akeredolu.

Although spokesperson of the Olusola Oke Camp team, Rotimi Ogunleye stated that they were yet to see the list of the committee members, APC had inaugurated both the Primary Election Committee as well as the Election Appeal Committee in Ondo State. A statement by the APC Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena said “ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Ondo State Governorship Primary Election slated for July 20, 2020, the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee has constituted Primary Election and Appeal Committees.

“The Governor of Kogi State, H.E. Yahaya Bello will chair the Primary Election Committee while Emperor Chris Baywood Ibe will chair the Primary Election Appeal Committee. “Other members of the election committee are Olorogun O’tega Emerhor (Secretary), Alwan Hassan, Chief Samuel Sambo, Hajiya Binta Salihu, Mr. Emma Andy, Dr. Adebayo Adelabu, Abdullahi Aliyu and Mrs. Margret Ngozi Igwe.

