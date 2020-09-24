Politics

Ondo 2020: Top ZLP Campaign Council member dumps Akerdolu’s deputy for APC

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh, Comment(0)

With about 20 days to the October 10 governorship election in Ondo State, a Chieftain of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) in the state, Miss Dighitoi Feku has decamped to the All Progressives Congress (APC).
Dighitoi, who used to be in the camp of the Deputy Governor of the State, Hon. Agboola Ajayi, the ZLP candidate, is a prominent grassroots’ women mobilizer in Ese-Odo Local Government Area of the state.
Aside dumping the ZLP, the Arogbo-Ijaw born business woman donated campaign materials for the APC which were presented to Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN) at the Government House, Alagbaka-Akure.
She was accompanied to the Government House by the State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo and another APC chieftain, Pharm. Raphael Ajaga Ojubulu.
Dighitoi was until her defection to the APC, Secretary of the Women Mobilization Committee (South) of the Agbo/Gboye Governorship Campaign Organisation.
She is expected to formally join the APC in Arogbo Ward 1, at the ward meeting scheduled for this weekend.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Politics

Security on the spotlight

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

Ahead of tomorrow’s governorship election in Edo State, WALE ELEGBEDE writes that with the tense atmosphere in the state, adequate security should be put in place for a free and fair election Violence is not alien to elections in Nigeria and it is believed that the election hostilities are promoted by political actors to win […]
Politics

E-voting: The clamour gains momentum

Posted on Author FELIX NWANERI writes

Electronic voting as game-changer for future polls   FELIX NWANERI writes on the renewed clamour for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to adopt electronic voting system, which many believe will boost the confidence of voters in the electoral process if properly implemented      Nigeria conducts general elections every four years to determine those […]
Politics

INEC should stop using professors as returning officers –Aduwo

Posted on Author WALE ELEGBEDE

Mr. Olufemi Aduwo is the Executive Director of Centre for Convention on Democratic Integrity (CCDI). In this interview, he speaks on the state of the nation, the electoral process and the forthcoming governorship elections in Edo and Ondo states. WALE ELEGBEDE reports How would you capture the structures of the various political parties in the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: