Ondo 2020: Victory is certain for APC, says ex-guber aspirant

A former governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State, Olusegun Agbalajobi is beating his chest for the electoral success of the APC in the Ondo State Governorship election coming up on Saturday, October 10.

Agbalajobi expessed optimism that the reelection of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu cannot be hindered but instead would be achieved with a wide margin.

The APC chieftain, in a statement in Ado-Ekiti on Wednesday, explained that there were clear indications across the state that the APC would win by 75 per cent in all the 18 local government areas.

Agbalajobi said Akeredolu deserves re-election following his uncompromising commitment to changing the narrative of governance and develop the state.

He noted that the state has witnessed genuine infrastructural development in the last three years, adding that projects scattered across the three senatorial districts of the state were testimonies of Akeredolu’s distinct qualities.

He said re-electing Akeredolu for another four years will allow him to consolidate on his litany of achievements, thereby moving Ondo State to higher pedestal.

“I never had a doubt Governor Akeredolu will emerge victorious in the October 10 poll because I believe there are lots of achievements that could be attached to his stewardship in the last three and half years.

“Aketi has performed creditably well in all sectors of governance. There’s no doubt that the litany of life-changing projects spread across the 18 council areas will definitely sway votes of the masses for him,” he said.

