Ondo 2020: We’ll resist mercenaries planning to rig poll –Jegede

The People’s Democratic Party’s (PDP) candidate in Ondo State, Mr. Eyitayo Jegede (SAN) has said that his party and supporters in the state would resist planned rigging of the October 10 governorship election as only a free, fair, credible and transparent election would be acceptable.

Jegede, who spoke yesterday in Iju/Itaogbolu, Akure North Local Government area of the state while receiving some defectors into the PDP fold emphasized that the purported plan to deploy mercenaries from other states with the aim of rigging the election would be met with resistance.

Jegede said the mercenaries should “stop short at the state’s borders as the people are determined to defend their right.”

Meanwhile, those who defected to PDP were said to be from the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN).

Speaking for the defectors, a former candidate for the House of Assembly election for the ACPN, Mr. Busuyi Alademehin, said “we all resolved to join the PDP and mobilise all our supporters to vote for the party principally because of the personality of Eyitayo Jegede.

“Here is a man who has always been in touch with the common people, especially those at the grassroots; and we believe that if we elect him as our governor, he will do all within his powers to alleviate our “No doubt, we had got tempting offers from the ruling APC, begging us to join them but we turned them down.

“We are better informed and are not ready to mortgage our future; not after these three and half years of neglect by those in the helm of affairs.”

Also, a former PDP chairman in the state, Chief Ebenezer Alabi, publicly denied a festering rumour that he had joined the deputy governor of the state, Mr. Agboola Ajayi to defect to ZLP. “People should stop bearing tales about me without clarifying from me. “I remain a loyal PDP member.

The fact that I worked for another candidate before the primary election doesn’t mean I must leave my party once my candidate could not win. “So, I am wholly for our governorship candidate, Eyitayo Jegede, and there is no going back,” Alabi said.

