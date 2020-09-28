Politics

Ondo 2020: Youth party leaders condemn thuggery, political violence ahead of poll

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh, Akure Comment(0)

Ahead of the October 10 governorship election in Ondo State,  youth leaders of political parties have been urged to move against acts that could ignite political violence in the state.
The appeal was made in Akure, the Ondo State capital, during a sensitization workshop put together by the International Republican Institute (IRI) to engaged youth party leaders on the need for peaceful electoral process.
During the programme, risk factors that could generate tension and violence in the build-up to the polls were identified as political thuggery, vote-buying and undue interference by party agents among others.
Speaking at the workshop, which was in partnership with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and Kimpact Development Initiative (KDI), the Youth Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Olutayo Babalayo, who lauded the initiative, emphasized that all will be done to prevent youths within the party from engaging in violent acts capable of disrupting the electoral process.
On his part, the Youth Leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Folorunso Makinde stated that: “We don’t want our members to be thugs because we are the future of this state and this country” while other participants at the workshop also towed the same line.”
Earlier, the representative of IRI, Sunday Alao and that of KDI, Folashade Gbamigboye said that the workshop was aimed ensuring how youth party leaders and agents  together can help forstall violence in the state ahead of the election.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Politics

Deregistration: The twists and turns

Posted on Author FELIX NWANERI reports

INEC, deregistered parties take battle to Supreme Court FELIX NWANERI reports on the recent ruling by the Court of Appeal, Abuja, which nullified the deregistration of some political parties by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over nonperformance   An epic legal battle is in the offing as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) heads […]
Politics

Edo 2020: We are determined to wrest power from Obaseki – APC Campaign Council

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta

Activities at the secretariat complex of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have heightened preparatory for the epic battle for the September 19 governorship election in Edo State as the party’s National Campaign Council Wednesday inaugurated the state chapter with a vow to wrest reins of power from incumbent Governor Godwin Obaseki and the ruling Peoples […]
Politics

Bleak future awaits APC in C’River unless, says Alex Egbona

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

President Muhammadu Buhari has, in the recent past, made some political appointments that have now become a subject of concern for many All Progressives Party, (APC), chieftains in Cross River and the neighbouring Akwa Ibom State. The party chieftains are not happy that proper consultations are not made with critical stakeholders from the state before […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: