Ondo 2020: Youth party leaders condemn thuggery, political violence ahead of poll

Ahead of the October 10 governorship election in Ondo State, youth leaders of political parties have been urged to move against acts that could ignite political violence in the state.

The appeal was made in Akure, the Ondo State capital, during a sensitization workshop put together by the International Republican Institute (IRI) to engaged youth party leaders on the need for peaceful electoral process.

During the programme, risk factors that could generate tension and violence in the build-up to the polls were identified as political thuggery, vote-buying and undue interference by party agents among others.

Speaking at the workshop, which was in partnership with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and Kimpact Development Initiative (KDI), the Youth Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Olutayo Babalayo, who lauded the initiative, emphasized that all will be done to prevent youths within the party from engaging in violent acts capable of disrupting the electoral process.

On his part, the Youth Leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Folorunso Makinde stated that: “We don’t want our members to be thugs because we are the future of this state and this country” while other participants at the workshop also towed the same line.”

Earlier, the representative of IRI, Sunday Alao and that of KDI, Folashade Gbamigboye said that the workshop was aimed ensuring how youth party leaders and agents together can help forstall violence in the state ahead of the election.