Ondo 2020: ZLP member dumps Akerdolu’s deputy for APC

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh Comment(0)

With about 20 days to the October 10 governorship election in Ondo State, a Chieftain of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) in the state, Miss Dighitoi Feku, has decamped to the All Progressives Congress (APC). Dighitoi, who used to be in the camp of the Deputy Governor of the State, Hon. Agboola Ajayi, the ZLP candidate, is a prominent grassroots women mobilizer in Ese- Odo Local Government Area of the state. Aside dumping the ZLP, the Arogbo-Ijaw born businesswoman donated campaign materials for the APC, which were presented to Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, at the Government House, Alagbaka-Akure. She was accompanied to the Government House by the State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo, and another APC chieftain, Raphael Ajaga Ojubulu, a pharmacist. Dighitoi was until her defection to the APC, Secretary of the Women Mobilization Committee (South) of the Agbo/ Gboye Governorship Campaign Organisation.

News Top Stories

Minister, lawmakers in shouting match over 774,000 job slots

Posted on Author Chukwu David and Regina Otokpa

Chukwu David and Regina Otokpa There was drama at the National Assembly yesterday as members of the Joint Committee of the Senate and House of Representatives on Labour, Employment and Productivity clashed with the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Mr. Festus Keyamo, over the distribution of job slots designed to reduce the high […]
News

Lagos declares 33 tank farms illegal

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Lagos State government has declared 33 tank farms as illegal and gave them a seven-day ultimatum to get permits. The state Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Idris Salako, who disclosed this yesterday, said only eight of the 41 tank farms existing in the state had planning permits authorising their establishments. Salako spoke […]
News

Pastor Schugger gives kudos to Lagos State

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

The President of Grace Revolution International Ministry, Pastor Schugger Ezenwa Onyeukwu, has commended the Lagos State government for lifting the ban on churches and worship centres in the state.   Speaking to journalists after last Sunday’s service, the cleric said he is delighted that the government has actually done the right thing by opening the […]

