Ondo 2020: ZLP member dumps Akerdolu’s deputy for APC

With about 20 days to the October 10 governorship election in Ondo State, a Chieftain of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) in the state, Miss Dighitoi Feku, has decamped to the All Progressives Congress (APC). Dighitoi, who used to be in the camp of the Deputy Governor of the State, Hon. Agboola Ajayi, the ZLP candidate, is a prominent grassroots women mobilizer in Ese- Odo Local Government Area of the state. Aside dumping the ZLP, the Arogbo-Ijaw born businesswoman donated campaign materials for the APC, which were presented to Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, at the Government House, Alagbaka-Akure. She was accompanied to the Government House by the State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo, and another APC chieftain, Raphael Ajaga Ojubulu, a pharmacist. Dighitoi was until her defection to the APC, Secretary of the Women Mobilization Committee (South) of the Agbo/ Gboye Governorship Campaign Organisation.
Related Articles
Minister, lawmakers in shouting match over 774,000 job slots
Chukwu David and Regina Otokpa There was drama at the National Assembly yesterday as members of the Joint Committee of the Senate and House of Representatives on Labour, Employment and Productivity clashed with the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Mr. Festus Keyamo, over the distribution of job slots designed to reduce the high […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Lagos declares 33 tank farms illegal
Lagos State government has declared 33 tank farms as illegal and gave them a seven-day ultimatum to get permits. The state Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Idris Salako, who disclosed this yesterday, said only eight of the 41 tank farms existing in the state had planning permits authorising their establishments. Salako spoke […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Pastor Schugger gives kudos to Lagos State
The President of Grace Revolution International Ministry, Pastor Schugger Ezenwa Onyeukwu, has commended the Lagos State government for lifting the ban on churches and worship centres in the state. Speaking to journalists after last Sunday’s service, the cleric said he is delighted that the government has actually done the right thing by opening the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)