Ondo 2020: ZLP member dumps Akerdolu’s deputy for APC

With about 20 days to the October 10 governorship election in Ondo State, a Chieftain of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) in the state, Miss Dighitoi Feku, has decamped to the All Progressives Congress (APC). Dighitoi, who used to be in the camp of the Deputy Governor of the State, Hon. Agboola Ajayi, the ZLP candidate, is a prominent grassroots women mobilizer in Ese- Odo Local Government Area of the state. Aside dumping the ZLP, the Arogbo-Ijaw born businesswoman donated campaign materials for the APC, which were presented to Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, at the Government House, Alagbaka-Akure. She was accompanied to the Government House by the State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo, and another APC chieftain, Raphael Ajaga Ojubulu, a pharmacist. Dighitoi was until her defection to the APC, Secretary of the Women Mobilization Committee (South) of the Agbo/ Gboye Governorship Campaign Organisation.

