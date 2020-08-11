Ondo 2020: ZLP ready for APC, PDP’s defectors as deputy gov joins party

Some aggrieved members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) have perfected plans to join Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) ahead of October 10 governorship election in Ondo State.

The planned defection of political bigwigs from major political parties to ZLP followed resignation of the state Deputy Governor, Hon. Agboola Ajayi from PDP to ZLP in order to realise his governorship ambition.

Already, the ZLP at its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting at the weekend endorsed Ajayi to contest under the platform of the party. Although Ajayi had not publicly announced his membership of ZLP, many political gladiators from PDP and the APC had shown interest to join him in the party.

Some of the party officials had expressed the interest to either join the ZLP or remain in their political parties and work for the emergence of Ajayi as governor of the state.

A statement signed by Media Office of the Deputy Governor yesterday said Ajayi had resigned his membership of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP). The statement reads: “The Deputy Governor appreciates the National Leadership and members of the party for their warm reception and acceptance in the short period he rejoined the party.

“This decision is as a result of the call on the Deputy Governor by majority of the good people of Ondo State to give hope to the hopeless, provide credible and purposeful leadership in our dear state. “The chairman of the PDP in Apoi Ward Two of Ese-Odo Local Government Area, Festus Oboro acknowledged the receipt of the resignation letter on August 9.

“The Deputy Governor rejoined the PDP on June 21st, 2020, at his home own, Kiribo and contested as the governorship candidate of the party in the party’s primary election held on 22nd of July, 2020. “The Deputy Governor wished to reassure his supporters to remain focused and committed as he would be announcing his next line of action.”

Ajayi resigned his membership of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) less than two months after joining the party.

