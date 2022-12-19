Ondo: 3 die in auto crash, kidnappers kill man after collecting ransom

It was a bloody weekend in Ondo State as three persons died in a motor accident while a businessman was killed in the hands of his abductors. While the road accident that claimed three lives occurred on the Akure-Owo Expressway, Akure, the state capital, yesterday morning, the businessman; Augustine Okoye was killed by suspected kidnappers along Isua- Ise road in Akoko Southeast local government area of the state

Sources said the accident involved a Toyota Sienna bus and a 12 passenger bus. It was gathered that though 12 people cheated death in the crash, they were critically injured and taken to hospital for medical attention.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Mr Ezekiel SonAllah, who confirmed the accident said the crash was caused by wrongful overtaking and speed violation on the part the drivers involved. This is as some suspected kidnappers killed a popular cream dealer, Augustine Okoye who was abducted alongside his wife on the Isua-Ise Akoko Road.

It was gathered that the kidnappers killed the victim after collecting an undisclosed amount of ransom from the family of the businessman. Sources said the suspected kidnappers freed the wife of the businessman after the killing of the husband.

The wife, Mrs Okoye who confirmed the killing of her husband in the hands of their abductors disclosed that the suspected kidnappers warned her not to tell ransom negotiators about the death of her husband otherwise she would also be killed.

A Police source in Ikare Akoko, in Akoko Northeast Local Government confirmed the incident, saying the Avalon car the victims were using for their business had been recovered from the scene of the incident.

The source also disclosed that police, Amotekun corps and the local vigilance groups are now combing the forest to recover the dead body and also apprehend the culprits. The notorious Ise to Isua road have recorded many cases of kidnapping and armed robbery in the past when an Ikun Akoko born police officer was killed at a check point and his riffle was taken away.

