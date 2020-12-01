Metro & Crime

Ondo: 50-year-old defile girl, 10, in uncompleted building

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh Akure Comment(0)

A 50-year-old man, Kamoru Smaila, has been apprehended for allegedly defiling a 10-year-old girl in Ondo State. Smaila reportedly lured the girl, his neighbour’s daughter, to an uncompleted building beside his house to commit the crime. The incident occurred at Adelabu Street, Danjuma axis of Akure South Local Government Area.

 

According to residents of the area, Smaila was caught by neighbours after the victim raised the alarm. While denying defiling the girl, the suspect failed to explain how semen and blood stains were visible on the girl’s body. The girl said Smaila asked her to follow him to the uncompleted building where he defiled her while he covered her mouth when she was trying to shout.

 

The incident attracted several onlookers. It took the intervention of men of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) to rescue him from a mob action. He was almost lynched by irate youths in the area.

 

The state NSCDC Public Relations Officer (PRO), ASC Olufemi Omole, confirmed Smaila’s arrest. He said: “The matter is under investigation. The victim has been taken to the government hospital for medical check up.”

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

