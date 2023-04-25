Metro & Crime

Ondo: 50-Year-old Farmer Hacked To Death

Posted on

The Ondo State Police Command has confirmed the killing of a 50-year-old farmer, Olaoluwa Olorunfemi, by four yet-to- be identified men. The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Olufunmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, disclosed this in a statement issued in Akure yesterday.

Odunlami-Omisanya stated that the deceased was hacked with a machete to death at Ifelo- duro Camp Forest Reserve in the state. The command’s spokesman also explained that the incident happened at about 17:20hrs on April 22.

According to him, the assailants collected all the phones belonging to other farmers in the camp before killing Olorunfemi. “Some men numbering four came to the camp and collected their phones and also used machete on one Olaoluwa Olorunfemi, aged 50-yrs, all over his body and he gave up the ghost on the spot.

“The police in company of the deceased family visited the scene of the crime and his corpse was evacuated and deposited in the morgue,” PPRO said.

Reporter

