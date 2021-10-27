Ondo: Abducted little girls regain freedom after four days in captivity

Two little girls who were kidnapped last week Friday in Akure, the Ondo State capital, have regained their freedom.

The girls, Bolu, 4, and Fikayo, 2, who spent four days in captivity, were reunited with their parents on Tuesday night.

The two girls were abducted while in their mother’s car around 8pm within the Leo axis of the state capital when she was trying to open the gate to her compound after returning from her shop.

Following their abduction, the kidnappers were said to have contacted the mother of the girls on Saturday evening and allowed them to speak with her without demanding for ransom as they were said to have assured the distraught mother of the safety of her daughters.

According to a family source, who disclosed the release of the two girls, a ransom of N5 million was paid before their release around 10pm.

The source, which craved anonymity, stated that the girls were led to their parents by some security operatives from the state’s Police Command who handed them over to their parents.

He explained that the two girls were dropped off around Okuta Elerinla where a Good Samaritan saw them and took them to the police station.

He, however, confirmed that the kidnappers who initially demanded N40 million as ransom reduced the money to N5 million after negotiating with the parents.

