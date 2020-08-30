Metro & Crime

Ondo: Ajayi backs Akeredolu on Amotekun, warns against politicizing outfit

Despite the frosty relationship between the Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Hon. Agboola Ajayi and his boss, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, the estranged deputy Sunday supported the governor over the successful inauguration of the South West Security Network, otherwise known as Amotekun.

Governor Akeredolu is the Chairman of the Southwest Governors’ Forum and has been the arrowhead of Amotekun.

Ajayi is running against Akeredolu in October 10 election as governorship candidate of the Zenith Labour Party having dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) after losing the ticket to Eyitayo Jegede.

The embattled deputy had defected to the PDP in June this year, citing irreconcilable differences with Governor Akeredolu.

Ajayi’s endorsement of the security scheme came three days after the PDP kicked against Governor Akeredolu’s inauguration of the outfit, describing the development as hurriedly put together to suppress the people.

“Intelligence available to us shows that the out going APC Government in Ondo state in its panic has hurriedly gone ahead to launch the local security outfit Amotekun, with the aim of deploying them to intimidate and harass opponents.

 

“We want to warn that state security outfits  are at experimental stages and any abuse will mean the end of it,” PDP National Chairman,  Uche Secondus was quoted to have said on Friday while inaugurating the party’s National Campaign Council for Ondo State.

