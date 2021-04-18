News

Ondo: Ajayi backs down, agrees to return official vehicles

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh, Akure Comment(0)

Following weeks of stand-off between the Ondo State government and a former Deputy Governor of the state, Agboola Ajayi over the refusal of the latter to return the official vehicles in his possession, Ajayi has finally agreed to return the vehicles.
According to Ajayi, his decision was hinged on the need to allow peace to reign following the row the situation had generated in the past few days in the state.
Ajayi had through his media aide, Allen Sowore, stated that he is entitled to two vehicles just like other former Deputy Governors in the state.
Meanwhile, he was countered by the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo, who said that the state government finds it amusing that Ajayi considered government official vehicles as pension packages, adding that the state was yet to pass and implement the pension law for ex-governors and former deputy governors in the state.
And in a related development, it was gathered that the decision of Ajayi to back down from his earlier stance was due to the intervention of the police into the matter.

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
