Ondo: Akeredolu appoints 17 Perm Secs, three Turtors-General, Statistician General

Adewale Momoh, Akure.

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has approved the appointment of 17 Permanent Secretaries in the state’s public service.
In a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Olabode Richard Olatunde, three Tutor-Generals as well as the state’s Statistician General were also appointed by Akeredolu.
While urging them to see their new position as a challenge to work more and rededicate themselves to the service of the state, the governor expressed confidence that the appointees possessed the qualities, competence and experience required to serve as Permanent Secretaries in the State’s Public Service.
The new Permanent Secretaries, who will be sworn-in on Wednesday by the governor, are: E.T Ogunmola, Ekpobomini B. Jide, A. Akinnagbe, J.M Dele-Adesanmi, R.O Dare- Atunse (Mrs), A.J Adeyemo, O.A Akinseloyin, O.J Afolabi, O.S Akingbasote, O. F Akinmoye, T.O  Adeyemi (Mrs) and M.A Oshodi.
Others are Pharm. F.B Aladenola (Mrs), S. Akintomide, J. Fayehun (Mrs), Dr. F. A Akanbiemu, O. Amuda (Mrs) and Dr. Tosin Adekugbe.

