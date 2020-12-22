Ondo: Akeredolu consolidates guber victory

Adewale Momoh reports on last week’s dismissal of the suit challenging the candidacy of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu in the October 10 governorship election in Ondo State

The re-election of Ondo State governor, Mr. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN), on October 10, was a herculean task for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Despite visible giant strides and majority acceptability, there were various battles on the way of the governor’s re-election.

Aside his embattled deputy governor, Agboola Ajayi, who dumped the APC to contest for the governorship ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and his subsequent emergence as the candidate of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Akeredolu’s longtime friend and former governor of the state, Dr. Segun Mimiko, also joined the league of the governor’s opponents.

The PDP and its candidate, Eyitayo Jegede (SAN) equally put up a tough fight for the Alagbaka seat, particularly with the involvement of some PDP governors, led by that of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, in support of Jegede.

Governor Makinde’s support for Jegede was understandable on two fronts: Jegede was Makinde’s lawyer during the trial period of his consolidation efforts. Aside that, the Oyo governor’s-led onslaught reinforced the now phenomenal Akure Agenda; Makinde is maternally, from Akure.

Thus, the hitherto entrenched Akure factor combined with the workers’ electoral hegemony to pose a challenge on Akeredolu’s way to re-election. While the Akure factor has become an established trend that no governor had won election without winning Akure votes, the public service in the state had equally endeared to itself the kingmaker toga.

No governor had actually succeeded without their votes. But the October 10 governorship election had defied both myths with the incumbent,

Akeredolu, scaling the two major hurdles, becoming the first man to win re-election without Akure votes and those of the public service. Perhaps, the most potent of all hurdles on Akeredolu’s way was the fight from the camp of the then Unity Forum led by former deputy governor, Alhaji Ali Olanusi.

The Unity Forum battle stemmed from expectations that Governor Akeredolu was likely to be disqualified from participating in the APC primary. Even if he did, it was touted that the direct mode of primary was in the offing to lay the foundation for Akeredolu’s eventual feel of the Ambode treatment.

Curiously, a few days to the primary, the man for the game against Akeredolu, Adams Oshiomhole, was removed by the Supreme Court as the national chairman of the APC and a new order emerged.

The indirect mode of primary which was disclosed shortly after the emergence of the Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker Committee threw spanners in the cohesion of the Unity Forum. While the choice of the battered Unity Forum, Chief Olusola Oke, went into the primary grossly unenamoured, the touted choice of the presidency as Akeredolu’s replacement, Engr. Ife Oyedele tucked himself under the governor a few hours to the primary. The outcome of the exercise, undoubtedly, became a test for the governor.

Unexpectedly, Akeredolu played politics for the first time as he embarked on a reconciliation process shortly after the primary. Major stakeholders in the party like Oke, Isaacs Kekemeke, Jimi Odimayo, Ife Oyedele, Sola Iji, Olayide Adelami, Bukola Adetula and others were quick to accept the hand of fellowship from Akeredolu after he reached out to them immediately after the party’s primary.

But it was not Uhuru for Akeredolu as some of the aspirants approached the court to scuttle his victory at the shadow election. Dr. Nat Adojutelegan and Mrs. Jumoke Anifowose dragged the legal luminary to court, challenging his emergence as the candidate of the APC. Adojutelegan claimed that the primary election was marred by substantial noncompliance with the spirit and purpose of the APC’s Constitution, Electoral Guidelines and the Electoral Act, 2010 (as amended), which he said “substantially affected the outcome of the primary election.”

He further alleged that the delegates’ list used for the primary election violated section 87(7) and (8) of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended), Article 20 (iii) and (iv) (a), (b), (c) and (d) of the APC Constitution 2014 (as amended) and Electoral Guidelines. Adojutelegan was part of the Unity Forum who once vowed to stop Akeredolu from clinching the ticket of the party for the governorship election.

It was against this backdrop that the governor’s followers and the people of the state were keen on the cases challenging his candidacy. Members of the PDP who were also hopeful of victory in the suit instituted by Jegede, challenging the re-election of Akeredolu are also interested in the outcome of the case instituted against the governor by Adojutelegan.

But, the Federal High Court in Abuja on Wednesday dismissed the suit challenging the candidacy of the governor. Justice Okon Abang ruled that the petitioner, Adojutelegan filed the case out of time. The judge added that the suit was a pre-primary election matter because of its dependence on a pending suit. The case was subsequently dismissed as lacking merit and the cost of N120,000 awarded against Adojutelegan.

The judgement, nondoubt, has the potential of putting a stop to the growing speculations and expectations in the camp of the PDP and political rivals who are not comfortable with the re-election of Akeredolu as governor for second term.

Despite winning the last election, the latest judgement has been described by political observers in the state as a consolidation of the Akeredolu’s victory. The judgement, it was observed, may have also boosted the morale of APC members against the petition of Jegede at the tribunal.

A member of the party who pleaded anonymity because he was not authorized to speak on the matter, said the pre-election label given to Adojutelegan’s suit has emboldened many APC members and exposed the likely outcome of the Jegede’s case at the tribunal. “Adojutelegan is a member of the APC.

You know he has the right to challenge that election. Since it has gone this way, our people are sure that Jegede, who is not a member of the APC has no case, particularly on the issue of the validity of Akeredolu’s nomination” the party source said. Also speaking on the issue, Executive Director, Centre for Contemporary Affairs, Dr Alade Omilade opined that the October 10bgovernorship election had posited a potpourri of unexpected issues.

“The outcome of the October 10 election has exposed us to the fact that it is not over until it is over in politics. There is no doubt the Governor had performed beyond peoples expectations within the available resources under four years. But the issues on his way were beyond performance.

“How did he circumvent the rampaging Akure afemda, winning eden thoug he lost the three Akure local government areas of the state? How did he win the state even when it was clear more than eighty percent of the civil servants did not want him to return?

“And in the case of the civil servants, this is the first time in the history of the state Ajasin that a sitting Governor will go out of his ways to please the workforce. He even did it at the expense of the political class, yet most of them wanted him out.

“Clearly, Akeredolu is the first man to lose both Akure and civil service support and yet, return as governor. He is the first man to win in 15 local government areas of the state too. Interestingly, he won all the local councils in two of the three senatorial districts and shared the centre, which is Jegede’s place three a piece.

“Again, how come he won all the local governments I the south, including Ese-Odo where Ajayi hails from? So if you look at the scenario, while the elites didn’t want him, the masses never cared about the choice of the elites, they wanted him.

People are talking about voters inducement here and there; I ask them, were they innocent of inducement of voters? “What I think gave Aketi victory was the uncommon Grace of God. He survived Unity Forum. He survived Ajayi. He survived even COVID- 19 that was almost stopping him from going for screening. I think the deputy governor, Ajayi had thought Aketi would remain suspended by the party but it was a big miscalculation”, he said.

Expectedly, the ruling APC in the state is already basing on the euphoria of the Abuja court ruling. In a statement issued shortly after the verdict, APC’s spokesman, Alex Kaleyaiye appeals to all party faithful to shun selfish and parochial interests.

The statement read in part: “The court ruling on the pre-primary election matter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State has lent credence to the fact that the party was fair, and mindful of its guidelines when preparing for its governorship primary in August.

“We also rejoice with the party’s flag bearer, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, for scaling yet another legal hurdle in his selfless quest to serve the State. He has indicated, through words and actions, that his main focus is to explore, and activate all potentials in the Sunshine State to ensure a prosperous and economically viable environment.

“The judgment, without any dispute, renders invalid the argument that the party violated certain procedures and some sections of its constitution during the governorship primary. “Ahead of the primary, the party did it’s best to ensure that all its activities were fashioned along constitutional provisions, and promote transparency to boost the confidence of all the aspirants.

“We commend the sound judgment, as well as the diligence of the judiciary in carefully examining all necessary details, allegations, and evidences in every case. “The Ondo APC appeals to party chieftains and adherents to always promote party interests ahead of parochial considerations.”

Less than one hour after the party members received the cheering news of Akeredolu’s victory at the court, the news of the member of House of representative, representing Idanre/Ifedore Federal constituency, Reps Tajuden Adefisoye dumping the Social Democratic Party (SDP) for the APC was already out on several media platforms.

Adefisoye, before his defection, was the only SDP lawmaker in the lower house. He is also the deputy chairperson, House Committee on the Army.

