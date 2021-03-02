Ondo: Akeredolu hits the ground running

It is work in progress for Ondo State governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, who was inaugurated for a second term in office last week, FELIX NWANERI reports

It was expectant of dividends of a second coming as Oluwarotimi Akeredolu was sworn-in as governor of Ondo State for another term in office on February 24, following his declaration by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the winner of the October 10, 2020 governorship election in the state.

Akeredolu, who contested the election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), polled 292,830 votes to defeat Eyitayo Jegede of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who came second with 195,791 votes. The then deputy governor of the state,

Hon. Agboola Ajayi, who had had an endless political brawl with Akeredolu and finally ended up in the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) came a distance third with 69,217 votes. For APC faithful in the state, the inauguration ceremony was another opportunity to relish the victory at the polls as Governor Akeredolu’s journey to a second term in office was not without hiccups. He survived traps, political land mines and even the unusual.

First, the governor, who was reportedly suspended by the then national leadership of the APC headed by Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, got reprieve when he was given a clean bill of health by the Mai Mala Buni-led National Caretaker Committee.

Clearly, opposition elements within the APC had been buoyed by the unconfirmed suspension of Governor Akeredolu to heighten their onslaught, especially within the now disbanded Unity Forum that was led by a former deputy governor of the state, Ali Olanusi.

It was also reported that the then deputy governor, Ajayi, found solace in the alleged suspension to lubricate his ambition to supplant Akeredolu. It was however a twist, when the Unity Forum rallied round Akeredolu a few days after the governorship primary following an unusual diplomatic shuttle by the governor.

He even enlisted the services of the APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to rein all supposedly aggrieved party leaders ahead of the election.

The likes of Chief Olusola Oke, Amb. Sola Iji, Engr Ife Oyedele and many others, took the Aketi battle as their personal project and decimated the southern senatorial district of the state, especially of all of anti-Akeredolu remnants.

Another fearful scenario Akeredolu surality vived was his ill-health in late 2019, when he was away for almost three months. His return to base after about three weeks of rest in Abuja, rather easing tension, exasperated it as the state was sharply divided into Aketi/Ajayi camps.

The fear of Ajayi, touted as a very crafty grassroots politician dumping the APC was most palpable. But it finally happened after several denials to that effect when the then deputy governor dumped Akeredolu and APC for the PDP. Consequently, a repeat of the Ajasin/Omoboriowo scenario in Ondo as a straight contest between Akeredolu and Ajayi brewed.

However, the prediction did not come to pass as the then deputy governor lost the PDP governorship primary to Jegede. Although the development was seen as a reprieve for the APC, the decision of Ajayi to align with ex-Governor Olusegun Mimiko-led ZLP opened a fresh chapter of tension and apprehensions.

For one, Ajayi’s touted force in the southern senatorial district had remained untainted even as Mimiko’s legendary political maneuverings were frightening. Surprisingly, if the northern senatorial district was taken for granted as Aketi’s enclave, not only did Akeredolu win the entire southern district initially given to Ajayi, he defeated his erstwhile deputy in his local government, Ese-Odo, where Niger-Delta activist and businessman, Chief Bibopre Ajube coordinated activities and held sway for Akeredolu alongside other APC leaders.

Mimiko also suffered losses in his traditional areas of strength with the incursion of House of Representatives member, Abiola Makinde. The former two term governor lost Ondo West, East and Idanre local government areas. Thus, Akeredolu became the first elected governor to win 15 local government areas out of 18 with over 50 per cent of votes cast.

Preparations toward the inauguration of the second term had commenced in November last year when Governor Akeredolu constituted a 26 member committee to midwife a seamless programme. The committee, headed by then Deputy Governor elect, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, had planned a week long programme. But prior to the commencement of the real events ahead of the inauguration,

Governor Akeredolu summoned an extraordinary meeting of the now dissolved State Executive Council. At the meeting which held on February 18, valedictory speeches were made, with cabinet members eulogizing the virtues of the governor and reliving the good moments they had together.

The exiting cabinet members took turns to pour encomiums on Akeredolu, commending the notable feats achieved in his first tenure as well as offering their views of his person surality.

To all of them, Governor Akeredolu is a leader who has uncommon passion for the development of the state. They also noted that the governor ran affairs of the state in the last four years with a rare sense of responsibility and patriotism.

Responding to the accolades showered on him, the governor said it was all a collective effort by all members of his cabinet who contributed their individual best. The first of the notable events that heralded the inauguration was a public lecture on February 23, where the President of the African Development Bank Group, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, lamented that the Nigerian system is not a federalism but “fatherism.”

The inauguration ceremony was attended by dignitaries from across the country which included Tinubu; a former interim Chief Bisi Akande; former Senate President, Ken Nnamani and a former deputy governor of Osun State, Senator Iyiola Omisore, among others.

Governors in attendance were Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti), Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Gboyega Oyetola (Osun), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun) and Godwin Obaseki (Edo). Governor Akeredolu, in his speech, assured the people of Ondo State that his administration will not depart from the trodden path which has earned him affection and deep reverence from the citizenry.

While noting that he came on board with the resolve to confront all challenges, Akeredolu said even though his administration is yet to reach the set goals, he is confident that his administration is on the right path.

The governor further assured that he will continue with more vigour to justify the trust earned by his administration, adding that his second term is not for relaxation. He disclosed that his administration intends to focus on agriculture and youth empowerment through entrepreneurship.

Perhaps, the highpoint of policy twist was the disclosure by the governor that he was rejigging his administration’s programmes.

He said he has painstakingly reviewed JMPPR which guided his activities in the first term. JMPPR is an acronyms for J- Job creation through Agriculture, Entrepreneurship and Industrialisation; M- Massive Infrastructural Development and Maintenance; P-Promotion of Functional Education and Technological Growth; P- Provision of Accessible and Qualitative Health Care as well as Social Service Delivery and R-Rural Development and Community Extension Services.

He noted that a lot of dynamics have come into play since he took over the reins of governance in 2017, identifying security challenges and the need to place more emphasis on energy as part of the reasons for the review. His words: “I wish to state that we have been reviewing these programmes since our victory at the last election with a view to achieving more improvement in service delivery.

Thus, in the next four years, we will be pursuing a totally repackaged programme christened REDEEMED: R-Rural and Agricultural Development; E-Educational Advancement and Human Capital Development; D-Development through Massive Infrastructure; E-Efficient Service Delivery, Development and Policy Implementation; E-Effective Healthcare and social welfare Services; MMaintenance of Law and Order for Adequate Security; E-Energy, Mining and Sustainable Industries and D-Digital Revolution and Entrepreneurship.”

The governor reeled out the achievements recorded by his administration in the three senatorial districts of the state, while assuring that ongoing projects would be completed soon. True to type, on Thursday February 25, exactly 24 hours after inauguration, the governor commissioned a state-of-the-art molecular laboratory and public health laboratory in Akure as part of his efforts to improve the testing capacity on Covid-19 in the state.

He named the commissioned building after the late Commissioner for Health, Dr. Wahab Adegbenro, whom he described as a dogged fighter. According to him, naming of the building after Adegbenro will keep him in the good memory of the state for life. Twenty-four hours after the bold step in the health sector,

Governor Akeredolu officially commissioned the 16.75Km Akure-Idanre road with a spur to Oke-Iya and Igisogba roads, a project he described as a novel one. The immediate past Special Adviser on Works, Land and Infrastructure, Engr. Raimi Aminu, explained that the road was constructed to specifications. He added the road has 500 meters spur to Oke-Iya and 500 meters spur to Igisogba making the total length of the road 16.75 km.

In his remarks, the acting chairman of the APC in the state, Engr. Ade Adetimehin, an indigene of Idanre, appreciated Akeredolu for his love for the people of Idanre, adding that the governor had earlier commissioned a 7.5km township road within the first 100 days of his administration in 2017. The Owa of the Idanre kingdom, His Royal Majesty Oba Fredrick Adegunle Aroloye also thanked Governor Akeredolu for fulfilling his promise to the people of the hilly town.

