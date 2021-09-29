News

Ondo: Akeredolu presents N191bn budget for 2022 fiscal year

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh Comment(0)

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has presented N191.638 billion budget estimates for the 2022 fiscal year to the state’s House of Assembly. The proposed budget exceeded that of the 2021 fiscal year with N17 billion which was pegged at N174.873 billion Of the N191.638 billion estimate, Akeredolu earmarked N102.106 billion for recurrent expenditure with N79.621 billion for capital expenditure. According to the governor, who said the proposed budget was premised on the theme ‘Industrialisation for Inclusive Growth, Empowerment and Wealth Creation’ christened it as “Budget of Economic Re- Engineering”. While emphasizing that the budget was prepared based on the projections of the 2022-2024 Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF), Akeredolu added that revenue would be raised from various sources.

The governor said: “The overarching goal of this administration is to drive faster, an allinclusive socio-economic transformation, and build on the progress we have attained over the years. “This we hope to achieve by exploring available opportunities in the agricultural value chain, being our area of comparative advantage, as well as continue to stimulate massive industrial resurgence by attracting mega industrial investments like the Deep Sea Port and its ancillary investments to be the offtaker of the qualitative workforce available in the state.”

