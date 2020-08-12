News

Ondo: Akeredolu promises optimal security as Amotekun begins operation

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh Akure Comment(0)

Ondo State Security Network Agency known as Amotekun Corps officially commenced operation yesterday following the passing out of the corps operatives. Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, who witnessed the passing-out ceremony of the pioneer corps officers held at the Gani Fawehinmi Freedom Arcade, Igbatoro Road, Akure, promised a water-tight security across the 18 local government areas of the state.

 

According to the governor, the corps will synergise with other security agencies towards combating all forms of crimes. Akeredolu recalled that when the Amotekun Corps was launched in Ibadan in January, many people felt he was putting his second term ambition on the line.

 

 

He said: “And I told them, time and again, that my ambition is not worth the insecurity that our people are confronted with, where at some point, people were afraid of travelling out of the state.

 

“It was so horrible that marauders laid siege to the highways as well as the farmlands waiting to kidnap or devour anyone on sight. With the launch of the Amotekun, we resolved that it shall be no retreat, no surrender. We are not going to be intimidated or blackmailed.

 

“It is incontrovertible that the existing security framework is being overstretched and we had to devise a means of confronting the challenge of insecurity head-on. “That was when the concept of Amotekun came up. As Yoruba, we are not known to surrender to our adversaries and if our forebears did not, we should not.

 

“As noted at the launch, it is not a parallel security structure to any of the security agencies.

 

Rather, it is to complement what is on ground so that together they can achieve the goal of a safer environment, conducive enough to encourage foreign investors and rid our state of all forms of crime and criminallyminded elements.”

 

The governor also reassured the people that the forthcoming election in the state would be very peaceful, adding that the state shall not tolerate any form of thuggery or criminality occasioned by elections.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Vaccines: 20 researchers apply for N67bn grants –CBN

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

T  he Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has received more than 20 applications requesting for N67 billion grants under its Healthcare Sector Research and Development Intervention Scheme (HSRDIS). CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, disclosed this during the inauguration of the Body of Experts (BoE) for Scheme in Abuja yesterday.   Emefiele explained that the programme […]
News

AMCON takes over Pan Ocean assets over N240bn debt

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Uga

The Federal High Court, presided over by Justice A.M. Liman, yesterday ordered the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) and its assignee to take over all the assets of Everest Nominees Limited and Dr. Bolaji Ogundare, a subsidiary of Pan Ocean Group. suit is between AMCON vs Everest Nominees Limited, and Dr. Bolaji Ogundare, a […]
News

Australian state records daily virus record, warns of lockdown extension

Posted on Author Reporter

  Australia’s Victoria state on Monday reported the country’s highest daily increase in coronavirus infections, prompting the authorities to warn a six-week lockdown may last longer if people continue to go to work while feeling unwell. The second-most populous state reported 532 new cases of the virus which causes COVID-19, the most new cases in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: