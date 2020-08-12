Ondo: Akeredolu promises optimal security as Amotekun begins operation

Ondo State Security Network Agency known as Amotekun Corps officially commenced operation yesterday following the passing out of the corps operatives. Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, who witnessed the passing-out ceremony of the pioneer corps officers held at the Gani Fawehinmi Freedom Arcade, Igbatoro Road, Akure, promised a water-tight security across the 18 local government areas of the state.

According to the governor, the corps will synergise with other security agencies towards combating all forms of crimes. Akeredolu recalled that when the Amotekun Corps was launched in Ibadan in January, many people felt he was putting his second term ambition on the line.

He said: “And I told them, time and again, that my ambition is not worth the insecurity that our people are confronted with, where at some point, people were afraid of travelling out of the state.

“It was so horrible that marauders laid siege to the highways as well as the farmlands waiting to kidnap or devour anyone on sight. With the launch of the Amotekun, we resolved that it shall be no retreat, no surrender. We are not going to be intimidated or blackmailed.

“It is incontrovertible that the existing security framework is being overstretched and we had to devise a means of confronting the challenge of insecurity head-on. “That was when the concept of Amotekun came up. As Yoruba, we are not known to surrender to our adversaries and if our forebears did not, we should not.

“As noted at the launch, it is not a parallel security structure to any of the security agencies.

Rather, it is to complement what is on ground so that together they can achieve the goal of a safer environment, conducive enough to encourage foreign investors and rid our state of all forms of crime and criminallyminded elements.”

The governor also reassured the people that the forthcoming election in the state would be very peaceful, adding that the state shall not tolerate any form of thuggery or criminality occasioned by elections.

