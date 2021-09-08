Ondo: Akeredolu signs judicial, legislature autonomy bills into law

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has assented to the bills for the financial autonomy of the judiciary and the legislature in the state.

The governor who signed the bills into law in his office, Alagbaka, Akure, the state capital, also assented to the bill for the establishment of the Ondo State House of Assembly Service Commission.

With the signing of the bills into law, the agitation for the financial autonomy of the two arms government would be addressed.

Disclosing this, the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo, and the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Charles Titiloye, told journalists that the bills signed into law by the governor were for a Law to Provide for the Management of Funds accruing to the state judiciary, otherwise known as ‘Judicial Autonomy’, as well as the bill for a law to provide for the management of the funds of the State House of Assembly.

The commissioners said the new laws would promote independence, efficiency, transparency and accountability in both the judicial and legislative arms of the government of the state, adding that it will also enhance the principle of separation of powers provided for by the Nigerian Constitution.

According to them, the new laws have provided financial backing for the two arms of the government to see to the distribution and management of funds allocated to them under the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

