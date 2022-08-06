Ondo: Amotekun intercepts 151 suspected invaders with charms

No fewer than 151 suspected invaders have been apprehended with dangerous charms and photographs of combat trainings by operatives of the Ondo State Security Network, Amotekun Corps. The arrest of the suspects was hinged on intelligence gathered by the security outfit as regards the incursion of terrorists into the Southwest part of the country. They were intercepted around Sango axis along Akure/Ado highway by a team of corps, who were on ‘stop and search’ at about 6:30 am following their movement.

According to the driver conveying them, the suspect were coming from Kastina, Kano and Jigawa states, claiming that they were picked in groups heading to South West states. It was learnt that the 151 suspects included five women, hid behind beans and rice bags inside the trailers. Confirming the development, the State Commander of Amotekun, Akogun Adetunji Adeleye, said: “we intercepted two trucks conveying 151 people who were cleverly concealed behind bags of rice and beans in a way that one may not know these people were tucked in the trucks. “Upon interception, we asked of their destinations, some said Akure while others said Osogbo in Osun State. Although, we have not completed profiling them as none of them has an idea of what they were going to do or their mission, all they were able to tell us is that they entered the vehicle and came to Ondo State. “While searching the vehicles, we saw 10 bikes and various dangerous charms.

If we check and we do not find anything on them as long as they don’t have anybody that is ready to take custody of them in Ondo State, we will send them back to their various states. “This however, is not a good sign, following the security warning in the South West states.”

