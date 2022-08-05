Ondo: Amotekun intercepts 151 suspected invaders with charms

Adewale Momoh, Akure

No fewer than 151 suspected invaders have been apprehended with charms and photographs of combat trainings by operatives of the Ondo State Security Network, Amotekun Corps.

The arrest of the suspects was hinged in an intelligence gathered by the security outfit as regards the incursion of terrorists into the Southwest part of the country.

They were intercepted around Sango axis along Akure/Ado highway by a team of corps who were on ‘stop and search’ at about 6:30 am on Friday following their movement.

According to the driver of the conveying them, the suspect were coming from Katsina, Kano and Jigawa states, claiming that they were picked in groups heading to South West states.

It was learnt that the 151 suspects included five women, hidden behind beans and rice bags inside the trailers.

Confirming the development, the State Commander of Amotekun, Akogun Adetunji Adeleye said: “We intercepted two trucks conveying 151 people who were cleverly concealed behind bags of rice and beans in a way that one may not know that these number of people were tucked in the trucks.”

