Ondo: Amotekun intercepts another 168 suspected invaders with 40 motorcycles

Few days after men of the Ondo State Security Network Agency codenamed ‘Amotekun’ apprehended 151 suspected invaders in Ondo State, the security outfit has intercepted another 168 suspected invaders with dangerous charms. The suspects were apprehended yesterday after they allegedly concealed themselves and 40 motorcycles beneath cows loaded in two trucks in the state.

While parading the latest suspects at the command headquarters, Alagbaka, Akure, the state Commander of the Corps, Akogun Adetunji Adeleye, said they were intercepted around Itaogbolu-Iju, in Akure North Local Government Area of the state by his men who were on ‘stop and search’ as they became suspicious of their movement.

Adeleye explained that investigation revealed that they were coming from Kano and Jigawa states, while they claimed that they were picked in groups along the road and they had no destination.

He said: “After the profiling of the earlier ones, majority of them that do not have any case to answer, we saw them back to where they came from, but we found out that the influx of invaders still continues.

“On Sunday, our stop and search team saw these two trucks, they told them that they were on their way to Ondo State with cows, after careful examination we found out that they carefully concealed about 40 motorcycles with 168 people lying down beneath the motorcycles. “The upper floor has cows, the middle has motorcycles wrapped and dismantled and at the lower floors, we have 168 people lying down, such that if you are not careful, you won’t observe it.

“So, we questioned where they were going and why they packed themselves and why they were avoiding people and they said they were coming to Ondo State.

Upon interrogation many of them do not have address of where they are going, nobody invited them and we are becoming curious of these invasions.

“I call it invasion because you see over 100 able-bodied men concealing themselves under animals, it shows they are up to negative motives. “As a Nigerian regardless of geopolitical zone, you have the right to lawfully go to any part of the country, but it is the unlawful part we are contesting.

When you now move in a suspicious way that would amount to criminality, that is where it puts you to question.”

