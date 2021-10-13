Ondo: Amotekun operative allegedly disrupts party with gunshots, fights over girlfriend

There was pandemonium in Oba-Akoko in Akoko South West Local Government Area of Ondo State following the alleged disruption of a party by a security agent in the state. It was gathered that everyone at the party scampered for safety due to sporadic gunshots fired by the security agent who was alleged to be an Amotekun operative.

The security operative was said to have trailed his girlfriend who was with another man to the party which led to fisticuffs. It was gathered that the situation led to confusion as there was speculation that it was an invasion by bandits or kidnappers, but it was later discovered that it was a man identified as a security officer According to an eyewitness, Mrs Alice Aina who was at the party, her sister sustained injuries while running with others for safety.

She maintained that no one could initially ascertain what was responsible for the shooting, but people had to flee the party in various directions. The security operative was said to have traced his girlfriend from Owo to Oba-Akoko where he met her at the party with another man, an act which was said to have infuriated him as he became wild and fired shots into the air.

Like this: Like Loading...