Ondo: Amotekun rescues travellers, nabs suspected kidnappers

Akure

 

Men of the Ondo State Security Network Agency codenamed Amotekun Corps have rescued travellers who were kidnapped in the Ose Local Government Area of the state. Amotekun Corps also arrested two suspected kidnappers on Ifira- Akoko-Idoani Road in Ose Local Government Area.

 

Those rescued are Mr. Adewale Adebisi (52), Miss Ahan Mary (21) and Miss Ladi Bude (23), who were abducted on Saturday while travelling with other church members from Benue State to Akure.

 

The kidnappers marched the victims into the forest after flagging down the bus in which they were travelling. Men of the Corps were mobilised to comb the forest and rescue the victims.

 

The Amotekun Corps Commander, Chief Adetunji Adeleye, said the three victims were rescued by his men, after combing the forest of Ose Local Government Area.

 

He said: “We thank God for the release of the victims, even though our men are still on ground, combing the bush. “We responded immediately after the distress call and our men were able to rescue the victims.

 

The safety of lives and property of the good people of Ondo State is most paramount to the Corps.

