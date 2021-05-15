Ondo Amotekun trains 600 new operatives, drops 13, 900 applicants

In the bid to further enhance its fight against insecurity across the 18 local government areas of Ondo State, the State Security Network Agency, otherwise known as Amotekun Corps, has commenced the training of 600 new operatives recruited into the corps. The newly recruited operatives were shortlisted out of the 14,500 applicants who applied for the corps’ Basic Regular Training Course BR 002. 13, 900 of the applicant couldn’t meet the cut for selection.

It was gathered that the 600 trainees were drawn from vigilantes and hunters as well as from the Odua People’s Congress (OPC) among other bodies. According to the Commander of the Corps, Chief Adetunji Adeleye, the trainees will undergo basic training such as intelligence gathering, combat, arm usage and quick response. Adeleye, who spoke at the Technical College in Owo Local Government Area of the state, venue of the training, said that: “For now, training and retraining, is a continuous thing. They have been selected to serve their father’s land and they will be trained by professionals which will last for a month.

“There are 600 trainees in this camp as well as instruc-tors who are professionals in their respective fields. The commander, who warned the new operatives that Amotekun is not an avenue to oppress the citizens, emphasised that: “It is not everyone that started the course that will finish. It depends on how much you put out in the training you get.” The Senior Special Assistant to Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu on Security Matters, Alhaji Jimoh Dojumo, stated that the government had put everything in place to ensure the recruits received optimal training in the next six weeks.

Like this: Like Loading...