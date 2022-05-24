Metro & Crime

Ondo: Anglican cleric, son freed three days after abduction

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh, Akure Comment(0)

An Anglican priest, Venerable Olu Obanla, who was kidnapped alongside his son three days after they were abducted in Ondo State, has regained freedom.

The police command in the state confirmed the release of the victims who were kidnapped along the Ifon-Okeluse road in Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State on Saturday.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Funmilayo Odunlami, they were freed in Edo State.

Odunlami disclosed that they were released on Monday around 12.30 p.m.

She said: “As I am speaking with you, I am in Abuja. But I can confirm to you that the victims had been released since yesterday (Monday) around 12.30 p.m. somewhere in Edo, and they have been reunited with their family.

“But I cannot confirm to you if the family paid any ransom or not before they were released,” she said.

Obanla and his son were on transit on the road on Saturday when the gunmen waylaid and dragged them inside the bush.

Following their kidnap, their abductors had demanded a N10 million ransom from their family.

The family was said to have raised N1 million which was said to have been rejected by the gunmen.

 

