Ondo Anglican Diocese honours Akeredolu’s aide, Adeyeye, wife

The good deeds and philanthropic gestures of Hon. Dr. Ajibayo Adeyeye and his wife, Prof. Olufunke Adeyeye were at the weekend appreciated by the Ondo Anglican Diocese under the Lordship of The Rt. Revd. Dr. Stephen Adeniran Oni of the St. Stephen’s Anglican Church Cathedral in Ondo City.

According to the Diocesan Bishop, Hon. Dr. Ajibayo Adeyeye and Prof. Olufunke Adeyeye are one of the direct supporters of God’s work in the Diocese in no small measures and their free donation of an expanse of land at Igbado for the sole purpose of camp ground for Ondo Diocese is hugely appreciated by the Church.

The revered Bishop Oni described the Special Adviser on Strategy, Political and Legislative Matters to Ondo State Governor and his amiable wife as exemplary achievers, community leaders, philanthropists and lovers of the masses of great repute who deserved to be encouraged by the church with the presentation of Platinum Episcopal Award of Excellence.

Earlier, the preacher, The Rt. Revd. (Dr) T. O. B. Fajemirokun Rtd. share the words of God from Psalm 43 and Luke 10 Vs 30 which he titled, ‘Occupy till I come’.

Other notable Nigerians that were so honoured at the Platinum Anniversary of the Diocese were Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu SAN who was represented by Hon. Dr. Ajibayo Adeyeye, His Imperial Majesty Oba (Dr) Victor Adesimbo Ademefun Adenrele Kiladejo CFR Jilo III, the Osemawe and Paramount Ruler of Ondo Kingdom, former Governor of Ondo State, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko, Ondo East/ Ondo West Federal Lawmaker, Hon. (Dr) Abiola Makinde and his wife, Dr. Rhoda Makinde, High Chief Lisa Sir Simeon O. Oguntimehin and High Chief Sasere Johnson Olusola Akinduro among others.

The Episcopal Award of Excellence is in commemoration of the seventy years anniversary of Ondo Anglican Diocese and to honour the friends of the Diocese from its inception and Ondo Kingdom as a whole.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...