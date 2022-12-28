News

Ondo APC chief donates campaign offices, vehicles to Tinubu

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo Comment(0)

A leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, Chief Alex Ajipe, yesterday donated six campaign offices in Ondo North and 10 vehicles to assist the party’s presidential candidate Bola Tinubu. The APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) Director of Social and Humanitarian (South West), who addressed party supporters and stakeholders at his Emure-Ile, residence in the Owo Local Government Area on Monday, said the gesture is part of his contribution and commitment to the Asiwaju/Shettima project.

He said: “We have a candidate that surpasses all the other candidates because he has the experience. He has built people into leadership positions and made the youths vibrant. He has talked about the economy and has been able to bring Lagos from nothing to something.” Ajipe briefed the stakeholders on the issue of the court case challenging the eligibility of Pastor Jide Ipinsagba as the senatorial candidate of the party in Ondo North.

He said: “I need to let you know what’s going on in our party and our efforts to reclaim our mandate. “I am not fighting the party and I must let you know that my case in court can’t affect the party and the outcome of the coming election. It’s either Ipinsagba or my name on the ballot at the end of the day. We are in court to challenge the eligibility of Pastor Jide Ipinsagba having been a delegate and also as an aspirant and voted for himself on the day of the primary which is against our party’s constitution.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Umahi To Wike: APC needs Rivers votes for Tinubu

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha

…Rivers gov kicks over Atiku’s visit to Jonathan The governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi has told Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State that the All Progressives Congress (APC) needs the votes of Rivers people for it’s presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and not logistics support for his campaigns. Umahi, an APC governor and one […]
News

Aspirant Petitions PDP Over Gombe South Senatorial Primary

Posted on Author Our Reporters

An aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Gombe South Senatorial District in the just concluded primaries, Hajiya Binta Bello, has rejected the result of the election which held on Sunday 22, May 2022 in Billiri Local Government Area. In a petition she addressed to the electoral appeal panel, a copy obtained by Daylight […]
News

Ganduje appoints Kwankwaso’s father as kingmaker

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir

In what looks more of a reconciliation move in the long rivalry that ensued between former Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso and his successor Dr. Umar Ganduje, the governor has appointed Kwankwaso’s father, Musa Sale, as a kingmaker of Karaye Emirate Council. Kwankwaso, a long time political ally turned rival to Ganduje, opposed the creation of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica