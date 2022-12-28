Ondo APC chief donates campaign offices, vehicles to Tinubu

A leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, Chief Alex Ajipe, yesterday donated six campaign offices in Ondo North and 10 vehicles to assist the party’s presidential candidate Bola Tinubu. The APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) Director of Social and Humanitarian (South West), who addressed party supporters and stakeholders at his Emure-Ile, residence in the Owo Local Government Area on Monday, said the gesture is part of his contribution and commitment to the Asiwaju/Shettima project.

He said: “We have a candidate that surpasses all the other candidates because he has the experience. He has built people into leadership positions and made the youths vibrant. He has talked about the economy and has been able to bring Lagos from nothing to something.” Ajipe briefed the stakeholders on the issue of the court case challenging the eligibility of Pastor Jide Ipinsagba as the senatorial candidate of the party in Ondo North.

He said: “I need to let you know what’s going on in our party and our efforts to reclaim our mandate. “I am not fighting the party and I must let you know that my case in court can’t affect the party and the outcome of the coming election. It’s either Ipinsagba or my name on the ballot at the end of the day. We are in court to challenge the eligibility of Pastor Jide Ipinsagba having been a delegate and also as an aspirant and voted for himself on the day of the primary which is against our party’s constitution.”

