Ondo APC hails Akeredolu over peaceful congress

Following the rancourfree congress held by the Ondo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the weekend, the party has attributed its peaceful outcome to the leadership style of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu in the party.

According to the party, the feat achieved during the congress, where Engr Ade Adetimehin, was unanimously returned as chairman of the party alongside other party executives, has become a reference point for other states.

The party in a state-ment issued by its Publicity Secretary, Alex Kalejaye, said party members exhibited a high level of maturity and willingness to support a transparent process as advocated by the governor, who is the leader of the party in the state.

The statement reads in part; “Sailing through turbulent waters unruffled is only possible with a versatile and experienced captain on board.

It is on this note that the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State deeply appreciates the governor and leader of the chapter, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN), for the rancourfree exercise on Saturday

