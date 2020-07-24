Politics

Ondo APC: How Reconciliation Committee saved party – Peller

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja Comment(0)

Member representing Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Kajola/Iwajowa Federal Constituency and secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Reconciliatory Committee in Ondo State, Hon. Shina Peller has said that the interventions of the Committee had saved implosion in the state party.

The APC Caretaker/Extra Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee set up the Reconciliation Committee chaired by the Governor of Niger State, Sanni Bello ahead of the governorship primaries in the state.

Eleven governorship aspirants had threatened fire and brimstone, as they had demanded for direct primaries as the mode of selection of the governorship candidate for the party for the October 10 election.

But speaking at the APC National Secretariat, Peller said that committee’s meeting would stakeholder saved the crisis situation.

Speaking to journalists, he said: “Even from the result from the Primary Election, you can see that the Reconciliation Committee has done a very good job.”

On how the committee carried out its job, he said: “When a party is in government, it is normal for such party to have challenges which is the reason we have the challenges among our party’s members in Ondo State which led to the constitution of the Reconciliation Committee of which I am the Secretary.

“Since the commencement of the reconciliation process, we have had several meetings. First, we had stakeholders meeting with the National Assembly members who had been involved in 2019 election to give us an information of what is going on ground and after that we had another meeting to know the stakeholders from Ondo State that will be invited to Abuja in order to have a right information about the issues that caused the rift in Ondo State. This gave us clear sense of direction which led us to travel to Ondo State where we were able to first of us meet with all the aspirants including the incumbent governor.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Politics

Ondo’s future depends on your choice, Olafeso tells delegates

Posted on Author Biyi Adegoroye

Former National Vice Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and frontline contender for the party’s governorship ticket in Ondo State, Dr. Eddy Olafeso has told delegates in the oncoming party primaries that the future of the state rests on their shoulders. In a message to the delegates ahead of the party primaries slated for […]
Politics

Service Chiefs: No Executive/Legislature rift – NASS

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim,

Against the belief in some quarters that there is a rift between the Executive arm of government and the Legislature, members of the National Assembly Thursday said there was no such rift. Senator Adamu Aliero representing Kebbi Central Senatorial District and Senator Bamidele Opeyemi representing also Ekiti Central Senatorial District denied Thursday that there was […]
Politics

Distraction’ll not derail forensic audit of NDDC – Yakiah

Posted on Author PAULINE ONYIBE

Chief Izzi Yakiah is the leader of Niger Delta Activists and Excellent Leadership Foundation, a non-governmental origination. In this interview with PAULINE ONYIBE, he speaks on the controversy surrounding activities of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and the Federal Government’s ordered forensic audit of the commission. Excerpts: What is your assessment of activities of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: