News

Ondo appoints Ogundele as new HoS

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh Comment(0)

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has appointed of Kayode Olaniyi Ogundele as the new head of the Ondo State Public Service. In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, the appointment followed the statutory retirement of the incumbent Head of Service (HoS), John Adeyemo, who will be bowing out of the service on August 2. With Ogundele’s appointment taking effect from August 3, the approval was said to be in line with the provisions of Section 208, Sub-section 3 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (As Amended). Until his appointment, Ogundele was the Permanent Secretary, Cabinet and Special Services Department of the Governor’s Office. He joined the state public service as an administrative officer in 1994. The statement reads in part; “An astute and experienced administrator, Kayode Ogundele, has traversed almost all the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in the course of his career and rose through the ranks to the position of permanent secretary before his appointment. “He holds a Master’s Degree in Personnel Psychology and is a fellow of the Chartered Institute of Public Administration of Nigeria, Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria, and a graduate of the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria, amongother several professional qualifications.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ngige: Some states pay foreigners five times higher than Nigerians

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, has said some state governments were paying foreigners under their employment, five times higher than what they pay their Nigerian counterparts. Ngige, who raised concerns over the preferential treatment granted foreigners while receiving Chairman of the Federal Character Commission (FCC), Dr Muheeba Dankaka yesterday in Abuja, […]
News

Soldier killed as troops rescue victims from bandits

Posted on Author Reporter

  Troops of Nigerian Army’s operation Hadarin Daji have stormed hideouts of suspected bandits in Zamfara. The troops from sector 3 of the operation on Tuesday engaged with the bandits in Kabasa village in Magami LGA of the state where the bandits had been attacking locals. Mohammed Yerima, army spokesperson, in a statement on Friday […]
News

US approves Covid booster jabs for some older, at-risk Americans

Posted on Author Reporter

  US drug regulators have approved Pfizer booster vaccines for people over 65 if they had their last shot at least six months ago. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has also authorised adults at higher risk of severe illness and who work in front-line jobs to get the booster jab. It means tens of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica