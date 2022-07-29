Ondo appoints Ogundele as new HoS

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has appointed of Kayode Olaniyi Ogundele as the new head of the Ondo State Public Service. In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, the appointment followed the statutory retirement of the incumbent Head of Service (HoS), John Adeyemo, who will be bowing out of the service on August 2. With Ogundele’s appointment taking effect from August 3, the approval was said to be in line with the provisions of Section 208, Sub-section 3 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (As Amended). Until his appointment, Ogundele was the Permanent Secretary, Cabinet and Special Services Department of the Governor’s Office. He joined the state public service as an administrative officer in 1994. The statement reads in part; “An astute and experienced administrator, Kayode Ogundele, has traversed almost all the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in the course of his career and rose through the ranks to the position of permanent secretary before his appointment. “He holds a Master’s Degree in Personnel Psychology and is a fellow of the Chartered Institute of Public Administration of Nigeria, Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria, and a graduate of the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria, amongother several professional qualifications.

