Ondo approves N360m for WAEC fees

The Ondo State Government has approved the payment of School Certificate Examination Fees otherwise known as WAEC Fees for students in public schools across the state. The move by the state government was sequel to the approval of a memo sent to the governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, by the State Ministry of Education, Science and Technology which was signed by the Permanent Secretary, Mrs. Lola Amuda.

While approving the memo, Akeredolu instructed that the sum be “paid directly to WAEC, be receipted for”. Earlier this year, the governor had promised to take the burden of the payment of WAEC fees off parents to cushion the effect of hardship imposed by COVID-19. The Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo, confirmed that a total number 25,736 students in Public Secondary Schools across the state will benefit from the gesture.

He said: “The gesture by the State government was part of the determination of the Akeredolu-led administration to bring joy and succour to parents in the State and alleviate the financial burden of parents in educating their children. “Governor Akeredolu had during the first working day Prayer Meeting of the year with the State Public Service, made a pronouncement that the State would resume payment of WAEC Fees in all Public Secondary Schools in the state. “This is a promise kept; and it’s not in any way, going to be politicised because our pupils deserve no such. “It is in line with the commitment of the governor’s REDEEMED Agenda under which we have Educational Advancement and Human Development.”

