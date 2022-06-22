Metro & Crime

Ondo: Armed robber nabbed while attempting to rape victim

Men of Ondo State Police Command have arrested a 26-year-old suspected armed robber during a robbery operation in the state.

The suspect, Tosin Omoniyi, was overpowered while attempting to rape the wife of his victim in Idanre, Idanre Local Government Area of the state.

Omoniyi was said to have invaded the home of his victims in the middle of the night, after gaining entrance through the window.

The young man, who was arrested with his 55-year old mother, Mrs Tale Akinlabi, said he usually operate alone, saying he used the proceedings from the various operations to buy a new motorcycle.

According to the police, the suspect had successfully dispossessed the victims of some amount of money before ordering the wife of the victim to the bedroom where he attempted to rape the woman.

 

Our Reporters

